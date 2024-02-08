Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1978 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 71,204,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1978 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
