10 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

