Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,70 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 31,047,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (5)
- COINSNET (5)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numimarket (8)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Stare Monety (9)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search