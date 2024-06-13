Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse 10 Groszy 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,70 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 31,047,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

