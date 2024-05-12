Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

