Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 43 - 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7551 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2150 $
Price in auction currency 2025 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of Thaler 1650 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
