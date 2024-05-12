Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 43 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7551 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2150 $
Price in auction currency 2025 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
