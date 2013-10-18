Thaler 1651. Oval shield (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1651 . Oval shield. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 455,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)