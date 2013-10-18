Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1651. Oval shield (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Oval shield
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1651 . Oval shield. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 455,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
