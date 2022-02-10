Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1650 GP "Type 1649-1650" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1650 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 275,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
9656 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
7991 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search