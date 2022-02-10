Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1650 GP "Type 1649-1650" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1650 GP "Type 1649-1650" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1650 GP "Type 1649-1650" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1650 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 275,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Poland Thaler 1650 GP at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
9656 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1650 GP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
7991 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1650 GP at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GP at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GP at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1650 GP at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1650 GP at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

