Thaler 1650 GP "Type 1649-1650" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1650 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 275,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

