Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1650 GP "Type 1649-1650" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 44 - 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1650 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
16401 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
16729 $
Price in auction currency 51000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search