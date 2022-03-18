Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1649 GP "Type 1649-1650" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1649 GP "Type 1649-1650" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1649 GP "Type 1649-1650" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Felix Schiessinger (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
14690 $
Price in auction currency 61950 PLN
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
10855 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1649 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

