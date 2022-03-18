Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1649 GP "Type 1649-1650" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
14690 $
Price in auction currency 61950 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
10855 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
