Thaler 1649 GP "Type 1649-1650" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition XF (6) VF (12) Other filters Coins from collections (4)