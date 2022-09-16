Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1649 GP (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5605 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22399 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10566 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
