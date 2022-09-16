Thaler 1649 GP (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5605 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.

