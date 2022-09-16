Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1649 GP (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1649 GP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1649 GP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5605 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22399 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10566 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Thaler 1649 GP at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1649 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1649 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search