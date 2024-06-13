Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,08 g
  • Diameter 18 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (14)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

