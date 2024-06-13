Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,08 g
- Diameter 18 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (14)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search