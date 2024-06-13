Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1659 "Inscription "24"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

