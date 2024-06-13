Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

