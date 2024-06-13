Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (16)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Janas (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (23)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numedux (8)
  • Numimarket (12)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (9)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (52)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1663 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search