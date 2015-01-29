Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1654
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
5423 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

