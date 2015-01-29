Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1654
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
