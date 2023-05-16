Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing". Klippe (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,32 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
48256 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
93262 $
Price in auction currency 260000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

