Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing". Klippe (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

