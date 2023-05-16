Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing". Klippe (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Klippe
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,32 g
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
48256 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
93262 $
Price in auction currency 260000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
