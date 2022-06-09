Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 30 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6775 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
3207 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
