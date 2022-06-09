Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 30 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6775 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
3207 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
