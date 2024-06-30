Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • DESA (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Niemczyk (18)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Tempus (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WCN (28)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1663 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search