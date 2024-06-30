Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (32) VF (67) F (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS60 (3) AU58 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (3)

DESA (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Frühwald (4)

GGN (1)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (10)

Niemczyk (18)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

Stare Monety (5)

Stary Sklep (5)

Tempus (2)

Via (1)

WCN (28)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (3)