Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1663
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
