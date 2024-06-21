Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Straight shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
