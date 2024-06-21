Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Straight shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
  • GGN (5)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (21)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (9)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (16)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Via (1)
  • WCN (60)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1659 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search