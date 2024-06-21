Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 TLB "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Straight shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

