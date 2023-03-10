Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Round shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4231 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1468 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Round shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
