Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Round shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)