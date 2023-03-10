Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Round shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4231 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1468 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT "Round shield" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
