Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,41 g
- Diameter 35 - 36 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1649 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 99,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (10)
- Niemczyk (7)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
4896 $
Price in auction currency 18250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
3622 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search