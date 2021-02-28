Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,41 g
  • Diameter 35 - 36 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1649 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 99,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
4896 $
Price in auction currency 18250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
3622 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

