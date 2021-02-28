1/2 Thaler 1649 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1649 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 99,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (15)