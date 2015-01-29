1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1649 "Wide portrait" with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 76,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

