1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,41 g
- Diameter 35 - 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1649 "Wide portrait" with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 76,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
24930 $
Price in auction currency 76000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
