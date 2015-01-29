Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,41 g
  • Diameter 35 - 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1649 "Wide portrait" with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 76,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
24930 $
Price in auction currency 76000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP "Wide portrait" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1649 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
