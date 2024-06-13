Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,250. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (15)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (27)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
512 $
Price in auction currency 2050 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1651 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search