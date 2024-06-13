Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,250. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- GGN (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (15)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (27)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
512 $
Price in auction currency 2050 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search