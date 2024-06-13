2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,250. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (2) XF (28) VF (40) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (10) MS61 (4) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (9) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

GGN (3)

Goldberg (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (15)

Niemczyk (11)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (5)

Numisbalt (2)

Numision (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (27)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (3)