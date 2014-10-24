Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1654 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1654
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1654 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
Сondition
