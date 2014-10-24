2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1654 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1654 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Сondition VF (3)