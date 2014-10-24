Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1654 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1654 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1654 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1654
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1654 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
995 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1654 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Category
Year
