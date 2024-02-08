Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 59,67 g
- Diameter 54 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
16969 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
24608 $
Price in auction currency 102500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******

