Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 59,67 g
  • Diameter 54 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
16969 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
24608 $
Price in auction currency 102500 PLN
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1650 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1650 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search