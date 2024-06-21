Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 31 - 31,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
- Year 1663
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
