1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (27) VF (50) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)

Marciniak (16)

Niemczyk (7)

Numedux (5)

Numisbalt (2)

Numision (5)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Stary Sklep (8)

Tempus (2)

WCN (16)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (3)