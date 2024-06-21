Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 31 - 31,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

