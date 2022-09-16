Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 with mark CG. This undefined coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

