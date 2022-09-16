Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Weight 1,86 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 with mark CG. This undefined coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search