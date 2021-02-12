Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1655 "Torun" with mark HIL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4862 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
11850 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Spink - July 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1655 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

