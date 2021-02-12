Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1655 "Torun" with mark HIL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4862 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1655 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
