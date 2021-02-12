Ducat 1655 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1655 "Torun" with mark HIL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

