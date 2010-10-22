Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1650 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1650 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1650 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search