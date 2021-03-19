Ducat 1659 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1659 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4402 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)