Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1659 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1659 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1659 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1659 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4402 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland Ducat 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Poland Ducat 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
26000 $
Price in auction currency 26000 USD
Poland Ducat 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Ducat 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1659 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

