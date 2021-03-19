Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1659 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1659 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4402 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1659 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search