Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1651 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10372 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller Aurea
Date June 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8617 $
Price in auction currency 190000 CZK
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
