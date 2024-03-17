Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1651 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10372 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Aurea - June 3, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date June 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8617 $
Price in auction currency 190000 CZK
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Dorotheum - September 21, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Münzenonline - April 24, 2020
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Ducat 1651 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

