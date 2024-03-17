Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1651 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.

