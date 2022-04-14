Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
58479 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
