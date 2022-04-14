Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Poland Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Poland Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
58479 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction GGN - July 29, 1994
Seller GGN
Date July 29, 1994
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1650 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

