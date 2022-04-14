Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)