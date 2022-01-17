Ducat 1654 MW "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1654 "Portrait with wreath" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4399 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

