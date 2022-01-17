Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1654 MW "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 22 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1654
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1654 "Portrait with wreath" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4399 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
