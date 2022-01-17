Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1654 MW "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1654 MW "Portrait with wreath" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1654 MW "Portrait with wreath" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 22 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1654
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1654 "Portrait with wreath" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4399 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland Ducat 1654 MW "Portrait with wreath" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Poland Ducat 1654 MW "Portrait with wreath" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1654 MW "Portrait with wreath" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - May 28, 1911
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 28, 1911
Condition VG
Selling price
660 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 660 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1654 "Portrait with wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
