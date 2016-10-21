Ducat 1651 CG "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1651 "Portrait with wreath" with mark CG. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition XF (1)