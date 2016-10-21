Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1651 CG "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1651 "Portrait with wreath" with mark CG. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
