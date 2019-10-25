Ducat 1651 MW "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1651 "Portrait with wreath" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 245,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)