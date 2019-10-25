Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1651 MW "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1651 MW "Portrait with wreath" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1651 MW "Portrait with wreath" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 22 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1651 "Portrait with wreath" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 245,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Poland Ducat 1651 MW "Portrait with wreath" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
