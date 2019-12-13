Ducat 1650 "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1650 "Portrait with wreath". This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)