Ducat 1650 "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1650 "Portrait with wreath". This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
46962 $
Price in auction currency 180000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
