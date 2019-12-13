Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1650 "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1650 "Portrait with wreath" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1650 "Portrait with wreath" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1650 "Portrait with wreath". This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • UBS (1)
Poland Ducat 1650 "Portrait with wreath" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
46962 $
Price in auction currency 180000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1650 "Portrait with wreath" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Poland Ducat 1650 "Portrait with wreath" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1650 "Portrait with wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

