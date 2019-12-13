Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "King figure" with mark GP. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24017 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

