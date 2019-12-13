Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "King figure" with mark GP. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24017 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (2)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Otto Helbing (3)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
65000 $
Price in auction currency 65000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
41744 $
Price in auction currency 160000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 28, 1911
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1649 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search