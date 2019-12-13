Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "King figure" with mark GP. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24017 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (2)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Otto Helbing (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
65000 $
Price in auction currency 65000 USD
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
41744 $
Price in auction currency 160000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Seller Otto Helbing
Date March 19, 1928
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - May 28, 1911
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - May 28, 1911
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 28, 1911
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "King figure" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1649 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1649 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search