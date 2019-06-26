Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1663 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1663 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1663 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1663 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2927 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Poland 2 Ducat 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
7957 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
4974 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1663 HDL "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1663 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

