2 Ducat 1663 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1663
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1663 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2927 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
7957 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
4974 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
