Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1659 TLB "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1659 TLB "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1659 TLB "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 30 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1659 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
Poland 2 Ducat 1659 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17573 $
Price in auction currency 71000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1659 TLB at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
4993 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1659 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1659 TLB at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1659 TLB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1659 TLB at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1659 TLB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1659 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

