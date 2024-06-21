2 Ducat 1659 TLB "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1659 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition VF (6) F (1)