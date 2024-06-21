Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1659 TLB "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 30 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1659 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17573 $
Price in auction currency 71000 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
4993 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1659 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search