2 Ducat 1654 AT "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1654 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 111,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)