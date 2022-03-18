Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1654 AT "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1654 AT "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1654 AT "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1654
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1654 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 111,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1654 AT at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 2 Ducat 1654 AT at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
