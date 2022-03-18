Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1654 AT "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1654
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1654 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 111,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1654 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
