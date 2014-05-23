Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1654 MW "Type 1651-1659" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1654
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1654 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
