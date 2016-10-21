Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1650 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1650 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1650 . This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 270,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1650 at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
68042 $
Price in auction currency 270000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1650 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

