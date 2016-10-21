Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1650 . This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 270,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
