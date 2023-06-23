Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 5 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 17,17 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 290,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
71808 $
Price in auction currency 290000 PLN
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
49722 $
Price in auction currency 51000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 19, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Ducat 1659 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search