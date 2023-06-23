Donative 5 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 290,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)