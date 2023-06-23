Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 5 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 5 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 5 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,17 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 290,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2023.

Poland 5 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
71808 $
Price in auction currency 290000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
49722 $
Price in auction currency 51000 EUR
Poland 5 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Heritage - September 19, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date September 19, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Heritage - May 30, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

