Donative 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 4 Ducat
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat 1655 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 240,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
11400 $
Price in auction currency 11400 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
14473 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
