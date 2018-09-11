Donative 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat 1655 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 240,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

