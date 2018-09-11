Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 4 Ducat
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat 1655 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 240,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
11400 $
Price in auction currency 11400 USD
Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
14473 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Spink - December 1, 2013
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Ducat 1655 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

