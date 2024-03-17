Donative 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

