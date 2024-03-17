Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20238 $
Price in auction currency 80000 PLN
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23180 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Bolaffi - December 2, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

