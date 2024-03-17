Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 3 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Ducat
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20238 $
Price in auction currency 80000 PLN
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23180 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
