Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 10,22 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Ducat
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1655 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3099 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
6973 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Ducat 1655 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search