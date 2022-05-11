Donative 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1655 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3099 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

