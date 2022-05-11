Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Donative 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,22 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1655 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3099 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Poland 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
6973 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Poland 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Poland 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Poland 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Poland 3 Ducat 1655 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
