Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 3 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 3 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,5 g
  • Diameter 33,5 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Poland 3 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
28029 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Poland 3 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Ducat 1650 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

