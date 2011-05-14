Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 3 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 10,5 g
- Diameter 33,5 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Ducat
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
