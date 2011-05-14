Donative 3 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)