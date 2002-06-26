Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 2 Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 2 Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 2 Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat 1651 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place June 26, 2002.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
4275 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
5100 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
