Donative 2 Ducat 1651 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat 1651 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place June 26, 2002.

Сondition VF (3)