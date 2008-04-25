Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 12 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 12 Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 86,250. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
