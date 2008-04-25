Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 12 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 12 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 12 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Triton

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 41,88 g
  • Diameter 48 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 12 Ducat
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 12 Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 86,250. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 12 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 12 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
86250 $
Price in auction currency 86250 USD
Poland 12 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 12 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Ducat 1650 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

