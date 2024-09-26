Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative coins 12 Ducat of John II Casimir - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

12 Ducat 1650 Donative

Danzig
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1650 GR 0 2
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir All Polish coins Polish coins 12 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search