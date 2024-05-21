Donative 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig". Gold (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. Gold. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 195,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2017.

