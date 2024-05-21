Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig". Gold (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 34,9 g
- Diameter 47 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 10 Ducat
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. Gold. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 195,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2017.
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
78195 $
Price in auction currency 72000 EUR
Seller CNG
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
