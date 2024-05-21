Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig". Gold (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Donative 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 34,9 g
  • Diameter 47 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 10 Ducat
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. Gold. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 195,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2017.

Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Wannenes Art Auction - May 21, 2024
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
78195 $
Price in auction currency 72000 EUR
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - January 11, 2017
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

