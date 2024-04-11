Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Oliwa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1663 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark GFH. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Oliwa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4268 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1663 "Lithuanian Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

