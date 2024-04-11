Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1663
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Oliwa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1663 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark GFH. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Oliwa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4268 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1663 "Lithuanian Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
