Schilling (Szelag) 1663 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1663 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark GFH. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Oliwa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4268 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

