Schilling (Szelag) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 . This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7) No grade (2)