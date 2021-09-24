Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,62 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 . This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 8250 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
