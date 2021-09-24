Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1650 - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1650 - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 . This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 8250 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

