Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 4,40 g
  • Pure silver (0,1061 oz) 3,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 250,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (322)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aste (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (6)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (11)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Império Numis (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Marciniak (22)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (47)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (15)
  • Numis Poland (5)
  • Numis.be (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (35)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (22)
  • Tempus (5)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (36)
  • WDA - MiM (41)
  • Wójcicki (37)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Império Numis - June 2, 2024
Seller Império Numis
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1934 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search