2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 4,40 g
- Pure silver (0,1061 oz) 3,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 250,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (322)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Império Numis
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
