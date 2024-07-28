2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1934 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (198) AU (35) XF (61) VF (18) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (8) MS64 (19) MS63 (30) MS62 (32) MS61 (10) AU58 (7) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) + (3) Service NGC (96) PCG (1) PCGS (17) GCN (2)

